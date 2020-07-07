Commodities
U.S. says Alaska, Delta, JetBlue, United, Southwest seek COVID aid

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Five additional U.S. airlines - Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines - have taken steps to seek federal loans amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Department of Treasury said on Tuesday.

The airlines had signed letters of intent, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement, adding: "We look forward to working with the airlines to finalize agreements and provide the airlines the ability to access these loans if they so choose."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

