U.S. Savings Rate Is Lowest Since 2013: Are You Prepared?

In April 2020, the savings rate of Americans soared to an all-time high of 33.8%. Savings soared due to the billions of dollars of aid the federal government handed out at the start of the pandemic.

On top of that, households spent less on traveling, in-person entertainment, and other activities. Since then, the savings rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels. In January, the savings rate dropped to 6.4%, the lowest since 2013.

Pandemic relief programs over

In response to COVID, Congress approved $4.5 trillion in aid. $3.6 trillion was handed out in the form of stimulus checks, small business loans, unemployment benefits, and other government programs.

Most of the pandemic relief programs have ended and millions of employees are still out of work. Due to inflationary fears, the government is looking to raise interest rates in the upcoming months. This makes it more expensive to borrow money, so consumers and businesses decrease their spending.

This could potentially slow down the economy, increasing unemployment. While higher interest rates may be bad for borrowers, they benefit savers. The fed funds rate determines the APYs savers earn on CDs, savings, checking, and money market accounts.

Increase in spending

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that despite high inflation, consumer spending increased by 2.1%, more than the 1.6% estimate. Personal spending rose 6.1% in January from a year ago, the biggest rise since 1982. This means consumers ramped up their shopping in January, even though income remained flat.

The decreasing savings rate may be a warning sign. Many households may not have a cushion to fall back on as inflation and supply chain issues continue to take a toll and oil prices have hit an all-time high due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With consumers having to spend more and save less, it is important to maintain a budget and improve their personal financial situation with a financial plan. With interest rate increases on the horizon, it may also be an impetus for consumers to save more.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.