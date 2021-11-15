U.S. sanctions nine Nicaraguan officials, government ministry

By Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday imposed sanctions on nine Nicaraguan officials and a government ministry responsible for the arrests of opposition politicians, in response to an election that Washington has denounced as a sham.

The sanctions, whose targets included Nicaragua's energy minister and vice minister of finance, followed President Daniel Ortega’s re-election to a fourth consecutive term on Nov. 7 after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media.

U.S. President Joe Biden had accused Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla leader, of organizing a "pantomime" election, and the outcome drew international condemnation.

"The United States is sending an unequivocal message to President Ortega, Vice President Murillo and their inner circle that we stand with the Nicaraguan people in their calls for reform and a return to democracy," Andrea Gacki, director of the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier the latest sanctions announcement would be the first in a series of steps the U.S. government will "ramp up over time."

Previous sanctions imposed by Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump failed to deter Ortega, and many analysts are skeptical whether new measures will have much impact.

Ortega has derided his U.S. critics as "Yankee imperialists" and accused them of trying to undermine Nicaragua's electoral process. Cuba, Venezuela and Russia all have offered Ortega their backing.

The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday adopted a resolution saying Nicaragua's elections "lack democratic legitimacy." Twenty-five nations voted in favor and seven abstained, including Mexico, Honduras and Bolivia.

The sanctions "targets those who are repressing Nicaraguans for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Treasury statement said.

Among those sanctioned were Salvador Mansell Castrillo, minister of energy and mines; Jose Adrian Chavarria Montenegro, vice minister of finance and public credit; Mohamed Farrara Lashtar, a Nicaraguan ambassador to Middle Eastern countries; and several mayors and energy officials.

Nicaragua's Public Ministry, the federal public prosecutor's office, was designated for having "unjustly arrested and

investigated presidential candidates and prevented them from running for office, thereby undermining democracy in Nicaragua," Treasury said.

Treasury sanctions call for a freeze on a person or entity's U.S. assets and prohibits Americans from doing business with them.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

((Matt.Spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300 ; Reuters Messaging: matt.spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.