U.S.-sanctioned Belarus' Naftan refinery has processed 300,000 tonnes of oil in May

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Belarus' Naftan refinery, under the U.S. sanctions, said on Tuesday it has processed 300,000 tonnes of oil in the first two weeks of May, out of a monthly capacity of around 1 million tonnes.

Russian oil exporters have suspended supplies to Naftan after the United States tightened sanctions on Belarus over alleged human rights violations and abuses.

Naftan is one of Belarus's two refineries and has a processing capacity of over 200,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

