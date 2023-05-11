News & Insights

U.S. safety board investigating new Norfolk Southern derailment

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN DRAKE

May 11, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Thursday it is investigating the derailment of a Norfolk Southern NSC.N freight train near New Castle, Pennsylvania, the latest incident involving the railroad.

The Pennsylvania derailment Wednesday was about 20 miles from the site of a Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio Norfolk Southern-operated train incident that caused cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals to spill and catch fire.

Since December 2021, NTSB has launched investigations into at least six significant accidents involving Norfolk Southern, including the East Palestine incident. In March the safety board said it was opening a special investigation into the railroad.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

