U.S. safety agency probing two new Tesla driver assistance crashes

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday it has opened two new special investigations into crashes involving Tesla TSLA.O vehicles where advanced driver assistance systems are suspected of use.

The new crashes under investigation include an eight-vehicle crash on Nov. 24 on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco in which the driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S reported the Full-Self Driving feature had malfunctioned, according to a police report. The other recent crash involves a 2020 Model 3 in Ohio where minor injuries were reported.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

