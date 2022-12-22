US Markets
U.S. safety agency probes two more Tesla crashes involving suspected driver assistance

December 22, 2022 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday it has opened two new special investigations into crashes involving Tesla TSLA.O vehicles where advanced driver assistance systems are suspected to have been in use.

The new crashes under investigation include an eight-vehicle crash on Nov. 24 on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco in which the driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S reported the Full-Self Driving feature had malfunctioned, according to a police report. The other recent crash involves a 2020 Model 3 in Ohio where a minor injury was reported.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted Tesla "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software as a potential cash cow for the world's biggest electric carmaker. But Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems - and Musk's claims about them - face growing legal, regulatory and public scrutiny.

Tesla sells the $15,000 FSD software as an add-on which enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously. That complements its standard "Autopilot" feature, which enables cars to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver intervention.

In June, NHTSA upgraded its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with Autopilot and involving crashes with parked emergency vehicles, a required step before it could seek a possible recall.

