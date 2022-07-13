U.S. Ronald Reagan carrier strike group operating in South China Sea

US Markets

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Ronald Reagan carrier strike group is carrying out security operations in the South China Sea on Wednesday, the U.S. navy said.

"Our presence in the South China Sea demonstrates America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Capt. Fred Goldhammer, the commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan, said in a statement.

