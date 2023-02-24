U.S. retailer Foot Locker in talks with Metro Brands for India entry - report

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. footwear and sportswear retailer Foot Locker Inc FL.N is in talks with Metro Brands Ltd METB.NS to enter the Indian market, ET Now reported on Friday.

Foot Locker, which retails popular footwear brands including Adidas ADSGn.DE and Nike Inc NKE.N, is in discussions with four Indian players to appoint a franchise, ET Now tweeted. The details of the companies were not disclosed.

Foot Locker and Metro Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The rising affluence in the country and a shift in consumer spending from mom-and-pop stores to bigger chains have set Metro up for sales gains, Metro Brands Chief Executive Nissan Joseph told Reuters on Wednesday.

