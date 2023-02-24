Commodities
FL

U.S. retailer Foot Locker in talks with Metro Brands for India entry - report

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

February 24, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. footwear and sportswear retailer Foot Locker Inc FL.N is in talks with Metro Brands Ltd METB.NS to enter the Indian market, ET Now reported on Friday.

Foot Locker, which retails popular footwear brands including Adidas ADSGn.DE and Nike Inc NKE.N, is in discussions with four Indian players to appoint a franchise, ET Now tweeted. The details of the companies were not disclosed.

Foot Locker and Metro Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The rising affluence in the country and a shift in consumer spending from mom-and-pop stores to bigger chains have set Metro up for sales gains, Metro Brands Chief Executive Nissan Joseph told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9830427878;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FL
NKE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.