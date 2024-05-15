News & Insights

U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Unchanged In April

May 15, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly came in flat in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.6 percent in March.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in April after jumping by 0.9 percent in March. The uptick matched economist estimates.

