U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise 0.3% In May

June 15, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of May.

The report said retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by 0.4 percent in April. The continued advance surprised economists, who had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in May after rising by 0.4 percent in April. The uptick matched economist estimates.

