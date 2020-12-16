U.S. Retail Sales Slump Much More Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. showed a steep drop in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by 1.1 percent in November following a revised 0.1 percent dip in October.

Economists had expected retail sales to slip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a decrease in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still fell by 0.9 percent in November. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.