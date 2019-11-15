U.S. Retail Sales Rise Slightly More Than Expected In October

(RTTNews) - After reporting an unexpected drop in retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. retail sales rose by slightly more than expected in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.3 percent in October, reversing the 0.3 percent drop in September. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent.

Excluding a rebound in auto sales, the report said retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in October after edging down by 0.1 percent in September. Ex-auto sales had been expected to increase by 0.4 percent.

