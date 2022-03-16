Markets
USD

U.S. Retail Sales Rise Slightly Less Than Expected In February

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After reporting a substantial rebound in U.S. retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest increase in retail sales in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in February after soaring by an upwardly revised 4.9 percent in January.

Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 3.8 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in February after surging by 4.4 percent in January. Ex-auto sales were expected to advance by 0.9 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular