U.S. Retail Sales Climb Much More Than Expected In March

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing U.S. retail sales increased by much more than expected in the month of March.

The report said retail sales climbed by 0.7 percent in March after advancing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in February.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a pullback by sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales jumped by 1.1 percent in March after climbing by 0.6 percent in February. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

