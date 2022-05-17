U.S. Retail Sales Climb More Than Expected In April

Markets
(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The report said retail sales climbed by 0.9 percent in April after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.4 percent in March.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a rebound in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose by 0.6 percent in April after surging by 2.1 percent in March. Ex-auto sales were expected to edge up by 0.3 percent.

