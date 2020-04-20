U.S. restaurants on track to lose $240 bln by end of 2020 - survey

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. restaurants are on track to lose $50 billion in April, with losses mounting to an estimated $240 billion by the end of 2020, as the coronvirus crisis ravages the industry, according to a National Restaurant Association survey released on Monday.

Two thirds of U.S. restaurant workers - or 8 million people - have been laid off or furloughed as 4 in 10 restaurants are closed, but at least 60% of operators say existing federal relief programs will not help them prevent more layoffs, the survey found.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.