U.S. requests formal consultations with Mexico in GMO corn dispute

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

March 06, 2023 — 11:30 am EST

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Monday it is requesting formal technical consultations with Mexico over its agricultural biotechnology policies limiting imports of genetically modified corn and other products under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The move is the first formal step under the trade agreement that could lead to a dispute settlement request and if not resolved, ultimately "formal steps to enforce U.S. rights under the USMCA," USTR said.

