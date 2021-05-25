US Markets

U.S. requests dispute settlement panel on Canadian dairy quotas under USMCA

Contributor
David Lawder Reuters
Published

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it requested a dispute settlement panel to review a U.S. challenge to Canada's application of dairy import quotas under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it requested a dispute settlement panel to review a U.S. challenge to Canada's application of dairy import quotas under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

The request marks an escalation of a U.S. complaint first lodged in December 2020, alleging that Canada was improperly allocating some of the USMCA's tariff-rate quotas on 14 dairy products, diverting a portion of them to Canadian processors and to the detriment of U.S. dairy farmers and processors.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular