U.S. Representative Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor in Florida

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Charlie Crist has won the party's nomination to run for governor in Florida, challenging Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Crist was previously a Republican who served as the state's governor before changing parties in 2012.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Scott Malone)

