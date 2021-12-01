U.S. reports first case of Omicron variant

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United States identified a first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in California, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday

For days, U.S. health officials have said the new variant -first detected in South Africa and announced on Nov. 25 - was likely already in the United States as dozens of other countries also detected its arrival.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

