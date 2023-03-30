U.S. reporter held in Russia tells court he is not guilty of spying - TASS

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal, told a Moscow court on Thursday that he was not guilty of espionage, something he has been accused of by the FSB security service, the state TASS news agency reported.

The same court ruled that Gershkovich should be held in pre-trial custody for nearly two months until May 29, according to a court document.

Russia's FSB security service said earlier on Thursday it had detained him on suspicion of spying for Washington, the most serious public move against a foreign journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

