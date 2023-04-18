US Markets

U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court for appeal hearing

Credit: REUTERS/THE MOSCOW TIMES

April 18, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Russian court on Tuesday at the start of an appeal hearing to determine whether he will still be held in pre-trial detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison until at least May 29.

Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, stood in a glass and metal enclosure inside the courtroom, wearing a checked shirt with his arms folded in front of him. He did not say anything.

Russia's FSB security service arrested Gershkovich last month on espionage charges that carry a possible 20-year prison sentence. The United States has deemed him "wrongfully detained".

