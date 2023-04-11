US Markets

U.S. reporter arrested in Russia pleads not guilty to espionage charges - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

April 11, 2023 — 10:57 pm EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Corrects March 30 story to remove paragraph 2, which incorrectly referred to Daniil Berman as a lawyer representing Evan Gershkovich and gave his comments regarding court proceedings.

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested on suspicion of espionage in Russia, pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Thursday, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.