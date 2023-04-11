U.S. reporter arrested in Russia pleads not guilty to espionage charges - TASS

Corrects March 30 story to remove paragraph 2, which incorrectly referred to Daniil Berman as a lawyer representing Evan Gershkovich and gave his comments regarding court proceedings.

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested on suspicion of espionage in Russia, pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Thursday, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

