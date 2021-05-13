US Markets

U.S. Rep. Roy announces bid for No. 3 House Republican leadership job

Richard Cowan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Republican U.S. Representative Chip Roy, a two-term conservative from Texas, on Thursday said he intends to run for the No. 3 House of Representatives Republican leadership job to replace Liz Cheney, who on Wednesday was fired from the post.

"I'm running," Roy told reporters. Former President Donald Trump issued a statement criticizing Roy and again declared he backed Representative Elise Stefanik.

