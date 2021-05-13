U.S. Rep. Roy announces bid for No. 3 House Republican leadership job

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Chip Roy, a two-term conservative from Texas, on Thursday said he intends to run for the No. 3 House of Representatives Republican leadership job to replace Liz Cheney, who on Wednesday was fired from the post.

"I'm running," Roy told reporters. Former President Donald Trump issued a statement criticizing Roy and again declared he backed Representative Elise Stefanik.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Richard.Cowan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: richard.cowan@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8391; Reuters Messaging; richard.cowan.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.