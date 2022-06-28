US Markets

U.S. Rep. Casten wins Democratic primary in Illinois

Contributor
Moira Warburton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. congressman Sean Casten defeated fellow Democratic U.S. Representative Marie Newman in an Illinois primary that pitted the two incumbents against one another due to redistricting, Edison projected on Tuesday.

Casten will face a Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

