U.S. rental car firm Avis Budget posts bigger loss

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. rental car company Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O on Monday posted a bigger first-quarter loss, as fewer people traveled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss came in at $170 million, or $2.43 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $158 million, or $2.16 per share, last year.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.