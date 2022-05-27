U.S. renews Chevron's Venezuela license through November under existing terms
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday renewed a license to oil producer Chevron Corp CVX.N for operating in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela through November under the same terms than authorizations granted to the company since 2020.
The license also authorizes oilfield service companies Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International to maintain assets in Venezuela.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Marianna Parraga)
((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears