US Markets
CVX

U.S. renews Chevron's Venezuela license through November under existing terms

Contributors
Timothy Ahmann Reuters
Marianna Parraga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday renewed a license to oil producer Chevron Corp for operating in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela through November under the same terms than authorizations granted to the company since 2020.

WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday renewed a license to oil producer Chevron Corp CVX.N for operating in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela through November under the same terms than authorizations granted to the company since 2020.

The license also authorizes oilfield service companies Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International to maintain assets in Venezuela.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX SLB HAL WFRD BKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular