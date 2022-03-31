US Markets
OZON

U.S. removes Russian e-commerce firm Ozon's bank from sanctions list -Ifax

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has removed Russian e-commerce firm Ozon's subsidiary bank from its sanctions list, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has removed Russian e-commerce firm Ozon's OZON.O subsidiary bank from its sanctions list, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Ozon filed an appeal with OFAC in February, contesting sanctions which hit Ozon Bank due to what Washington said were links to sanctioned lender Sovcombank.

Ozon acquired 100% of the share capital of Oney Bank, which it later renamed to Ozon Bank, from Sovcombank on May 26, 2021.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OZON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular