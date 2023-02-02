U.S. remains committed to extended deterrence regarding N.Korea -Austin

MANILA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, when asked about tensions with North Korea, said on Thursday his country's goal has always been greater security and stability in the region.

The United States remains committed to extended deterrence and "we are very serious about that," he told a news conference in Manila.

(Reporting by Karen Kema; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies)

