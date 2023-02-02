US Markets

U.S. remains committed to extended deterrence regarding N.Korea -Austin

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

February 02, 2023 — 12:59 am EST

Written by Karen Kema for Reuters ->

MANILA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, when asked about tensions with North Korea, said on Thursday his country's goal has always been greater security and stability in the region.

The United States remains committed to extended deterrence and "we are very serious about that," he told a news conference in Manila.

