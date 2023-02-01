U.S. remains biggest destination for German exports for eighth year in a row

By contrast, the significant depreciation of the euro against the dollar, which makes goods cheaper overseas, did little to stimulate export volumes, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW). This was because the currencies of competing exporting nations were also weak, said IfW's Klaus-Juergen Gern.

Both the IfW and the DIHK assume that the United States will remain the most important customer for German goods for the foreseeable future.

($1 = 0.9214 euro)

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; writing by Maria Martinez; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

