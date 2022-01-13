U.S. rejects offer of Jan talks with UK on steel tariffs -Politico reporter

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The United States has rejected an offer from Britain's trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan for negotiations on steel tariffs in January, a Politico reporter said in a tweet on Thursday.

"While Secretary (Gina) Raimondo appreciates the kind invitation, she’s not in a position to travel to London in-person at this time," UK-based Politico reporter Emilio Casalicchio said in a tweet citing a U.S. Department of Commerce spokesperson.

The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.