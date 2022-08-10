U.S. rejects broadband subsidies for SpaceX's Starlink, LTD

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Wednesday it was rejecting the applications of SpaceX's Starlink and LTD Broadband to receive government subsidies through a rural fund.

In the initial auction results announced in December 2020, LTD Broadband won $1.32 billion and SpaceX won $885.5 million.

"Starlink's technology has real promise," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. "But the question before us was whether to publicly subsidize its still developing technology for consumer broadband - which requires that users purchase a $600 dish - with nearly $900 million in universal service funds until 2032."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.