U.S. rejects broadband subsidies for SpaceX's Starlink, LTD

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Wednesday it was rejecting the applications of SpaceX's Starlink and LTD Broadband to receive government subsidies through a rural fund.

In the initial auction results announced in December 2020, LTD Broadband won $1.32 billion and SpaceX won $885.5 million.

"Starlink's technology has real promise," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. "But the question before us was whether to publicly subsidize its still developing technology for consumer broadband - which requires that users purchase a $600 dish - with nearly $900 million in universal service funds until 2032."

