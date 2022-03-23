U.S. reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

Commodities

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it will reinstate 352 expired product exclusions from U.S. "Section 301" tariffs on Chinese imports, well short of the 549 exclusions that it was previously considering.

The reinstated exclusions, initially granted by the Trump administration to provide certain sectors relief from the punitive tariffs on Chinese goods, had expired at the end of 2020. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai last October had launched a review to reinstate exclusions on a narrow list of 549 individual product categories.

