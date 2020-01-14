US Markets

U.S. regulators to review 2018 fatal Tesla crash in California

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

U.S. transportation regulators will meet Feb. 25 to determine the probable cause of the 2018 fatal crash of a Tesla Inc vehicle in Mountain View, California, the National transportation Safety Board said in a statement.

The panel will review a 2017 Tesla Model X electric-powered whose driver was using advanced driver assistance features, or "autopilot," and was killed in the crash, the NTSB said.

