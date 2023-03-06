US Markets

U.S. regulators seek more answers from Freeport LNG to weigh restart request

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

March 06, 2023 — 02:13 pm EST

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators sent another list of questions seeking information to Freeport LNG on Monday, as they evaluate its request to restart full commercial operations of its export facility in Texas.

Last month, the facility, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, started to exit an eight-month outage that was caused by a fire in June 2022.

