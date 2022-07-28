US Markets
VYGVQ

U.S. regulators order Voyager Digital to stop 'false and misleading' deposit insurance claims

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. banking regulators have ordered crypto firm Voyager Digital to cease and desist from making "false and misleading" claims regarding deposit insurance protection for customers.

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators have ordered crypto firm Voyager Digital to cease and desist from making "false and misleading" claims regarding deposit insurance protection for customers.

The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp sent a letter to the firm on Thursday, stating they believed that Voyager had misled customers by claiming their funds with the company would be covered by the FDIC. In reality, the company simply had a deposit account with Metropolitan Commercial Bank, but customers' deposits with Voyager, which declared bankruptcy earlier this month, were not FDIC insured. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;)) Keywords: USA FED/VOYAGER DIGITAL (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VYGVQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular