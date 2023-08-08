News & Insights

US Markets
WFC

U.S. regulators cite Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, others over recordkeeping

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

August 08, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it had settled with 11 financial firms, including Wells Fargo Securities and BNP Paribas Securities Corp, over charges of widespread recordkeeping failures.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission separately on Tuesday aid it had filed and settled charges against affiliates of four financial institutions over failing to maintain adequate records: Wells FargoWFC.N, BNP ParibasBNPP.PA, Société GénéraleSOGN.PA and the Bank of MontrealBMO.TO.

(Reporting Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC
BMO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.