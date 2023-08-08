U.S. regulators cite Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, others over recordkeeping

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it had settled with 11 financial firms, including Wells Fargo Securities and BNP Paribas Securities Corp, over charges of widespread recordkeeping failures.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission separately on Tuesday aid it had filed and settled charges against affiliates of four financial institutions over failing to maintain adequate records: Wells FargoWFC.N, BNP ParibasBNPP.PA, Société GénéraleSOGN.PA and the Bank of MontrealBMO.TO.

(Reporting Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.