US Markets
LAC

U.S. regulators approve Lithium Americas' Nevada lithium mine

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management gave final approval on Friday to Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass lithium mine in northern Nevada, part of a push by policymakers to boost domestic output of the white metal for electric vehicle batteries.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management gave final approval on Friday to Lithium Americas Corp's LAC.TO Thacker Pass lithium mine in northern Nevada, part of a push by policymakers to boost domestic output of the white metal for electric vehicle batteries.

The Vancouver-based company now plans to seek financing for the project, which could be producing lithium by October 2022. The approval comes in the waning says of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, during which a raft of mining projects have been approved.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular