U.S. regulator to review recommendation on Fiat Chrysler's Jeep complaint against Mahindra

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

A U.S. regulator said it will review part of a recommendation made last fall that India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep SUV design.

