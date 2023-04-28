News & Insights

U.S. regulator set to take over First Republic-source

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is preparing to place First Republic under receivership imminently, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The U.S. banking regulator has decided that the troubled regional lender's position has deteriorated and there is no more time to pursue a rescue through the private sector, the source said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

First Republic and FDIC representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

