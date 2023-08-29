News & Insights

U.S. regulator proposes changes to big bank debt, resolution requirements

August 29, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation unveiled proposed changes to several rules for larger banks aimed at making them more resilient and simpler to take apart in cases of failure.

Among the proposals, banks with over $100 billion in assets would have to meet a new requirement to issue a certain level of long-term debt as an extra cushion against losses, as well as submit new, more detailed plans to regulators detailing how they could be safely dissolved or operated by the government should they falter.

