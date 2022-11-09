U.S. regulator probes FTX over handling of client funds - source

Adds DOJ response and details on DOJ probing FTX

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator is investigating crypto exchange FTX.com's handling of customer funds amid a liquidity crunch, as well its crypto-lending activities, a source with knowledge of the inquiry said on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining whether the platform is following securities laws related to segregation of customer assets and trading against customers, the source said. The probe began a number of months ago.

Bloomberg also reported that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking into the turmoil and officials are working with SEC.

A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

FTX.com did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A CFTC spokesperson also declined to comment.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Anna Driver and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

