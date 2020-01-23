U.S. regulator plans enforcement actions against former Wells Fargo executives - source

One of Wells Fargo & Co's top regulators plans to bring enforcement actions against as many as 10 former executives in relation to the bank's sales practices scandal as soon as Thursday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
