U.S. regulator fines The Cheesecake Factory for misleading COVID-19 disclosures

Michelle Price Reuters
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday that The Cheesecake Factory had agreed to pay $125,000 to settle charges that it made misleading COVID-19 disclosures to its investors.

On March 23 and April 3, 2020, the company told investors its restaurants were "operating sustainably" during the pandemic when in fact it was losing approximately $6 million in cash per week and internal projections suggested it had only 16 weeks of cash remaining, the SEC said.

