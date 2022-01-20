US Markets

U.S. regulator fines Credit Suisse $9 mln

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

A U.S. regulator on Thursday said it has fined a unit of Credit Suisse Group AG $9 million for violating laws and rules designed to protect investors, including a requirement to disclose potential conflicts of interest when issuing research reports.

Credit Suisse did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle with the regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

