U.S. regulator finds unsafe conditions at Freeport LNG export facility, bars restart

Gary McWilliams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIBEL HILL

A U.S. pipeline safety regulator on Thursday said it found unsafe conditions at a Texas liquefied natural gas export facility and will not allow owner Freeport LNG to restart the plant until an outside analysis is complete.

A June 8 blast and fire knocked out Freeport LNG's Quintana plant, which exports about 15 million tonnes per year of the chilled fuel. The preliminary finding by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration indicates a partial restart could not happen before September.

