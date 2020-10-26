U.S. regrets EU move on tariffs, seeks deal on Boeing-Airbus row -speech

Adds detail

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday told the WTO that it regretted the European Union's decision to pursue retaliatory tariffs for Boeing BA.N subsidies, adding it favoured a "negotiated resolution" with the bloc over its subsidies to rival planemaker Airbus AIR.PA.

The U.S. speech, seen by Reuters, came at a meeting of the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) which gave its formal clearance on Monday for the EU to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. goods.

"The United States strongly favours a negotiated resolution of its dispute with the EU over the massive launch aid subsidies it provided to Airbus. The United States has recently provided proposals for a reasonable settlement that would provide a level playing field," the U.S. delegation said.

The original WTO ruling on Oct. 13 had deepened a record trade dispute that has already prompted Washington to impose duties on EU imports over state aid for Airbus.

Few analysts expect the EU to act before U.S. presidential elections next week.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Michael Shields and Jason Neely)

((Stephanie.Nebehay@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 2161; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.nebehay.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; twitter @StephNebehay))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.