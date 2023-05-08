U.S. regional banks' shares climb after tumultuous week

May 8 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. regional banks gained sharply in premarket trading on Monday, as investors tiptoe back into the sector after the failure of First Republic Bank last week triggered another round of widespread sell-off.

The collapse of three U.S. lenders in two months has sent shockwaves through the sector, with investors dumping shares of even those banks that analysts have said are financially sound.

The sector, however, showed some semblance of stability on Friday, with the KBW Regional Banking index .KRX gaining nearly 4.7%. The index is down more than 26% since the beginning of the crisis in March.

In premarket hours on Monday, PacWest Bancorp PACW.O surged 36% to $7.82, after rallying nearly 82% in their last trading session. Peers Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N and Comerica Inc CMA.N surged 8% each, while Zions Bancorp ZION.O and Keycorp KEY.N were up 4% each.

First Horizon Corp FHN.N climbed nearly 4%. Last week, Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO called off its $13.4 billion takeover deal for First Horizon, citing regulatory uncertainty.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

