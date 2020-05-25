US Markets
U.S.' Regeneron to buy back $5 bln stake held by Sanofi

U.S. company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said it had agreed to repurchase approximately $5 billion of its shares directly from French drugmaker Sanofi.

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O said it had agreed to repurchase approximately $5 billion of its shares directly from French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA.

Sanofi, which holds about 23.2 million Regeneron shares, said separately it intended to sell its equity investment, and that the move would not change ongoing collaboration between the two groups.

